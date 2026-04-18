Lebanon condemns killing of a UNIFIL French soldier

Lebanon condemns killing of a UNIFIL French soldier
2026-04-18T14:11:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese officials on Saturday condemned the killing of a French soldier serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling for investigations to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed recent developments, including the announcement of a ceasefire and preparations for launching negotiations “based on Aoun’s initiative.”

Aoun denounced the attack on the French contingent “which carries out its duties on Lebanese territory in the service of peace and stability in its area of deployment in the south,” praising what he described as the sacrifices of international troops.

He stressed that Lebanon “categorically rejects” any harm to UNIFIL forces and is committed to ensuring their safety and the conditions necessary for them to carry out their mission, adding that “authorities will not tolerate impunity and will pursue those responsible.”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a phone call with UNIFIL commander General Diodato Abagnara, offering condolences and inquiring about the wounded, according to his media office.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had issued strict instructions for an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and hold those responsible accountable, warning that “such irresponsible conduct causes significant harm to Lebanon and its relations with friendly states supporting it internationally.” 

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron held Hezbollah responsible for an attack on a UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon that killed a French soldier and wounded three others. He urged Lebanese authorities to “immediately arrest those responsible and assume their duties alongside UNIFIL.”

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