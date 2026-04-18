Lebanon condemns killing of a UNIFIL French soldier

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese officials on Saturday condemned the killing of a French soldier serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling for investigations to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed recent developments, including the announcement of a ceasefire and preparations for launching negotiations “based on Aoun’s initiative.”

Aoun denounced the attack on the French contingent “which carries out its duties on Lebanese territory in the service of peace and stability in its area of deployment in the south,” praising what he described as the sacrifices of international troops.

He stressed that Lebanon “categorically rejects” any harm to UNIFIL forces and is committed to ensuring their safety and the conditions necessary for them to carry out their mission, adding that “authorities will not tolerate impunity and will pursue those responsible.”

تلقى رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون ظهر اليوم اتصالا هاتفيا من الرئيس الفرنسي ايمانويل ماكرون وبحث معه في التطورات الأخيرة لاسيما الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق النار والتحضيرات الجارية لإطلاق المفاوضات انطلاقاً من مبادرة الرئيس عون في هذا المجال.وشكر رئيس الجمهورية للرئيس الفرنسي الدعم… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 18, 2026

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a phone call with UNIFIL commander General Diodato Abagnara, offering condolences and inquiring about the wounded, according to his media office.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had issued strict instructions for an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and hold those responsible accountable, warning that “such irresponsible conduct causes significant harm to Lebanon and its relations with friendly states supporting it internationally.”

استنكر باشد العبارات الاعتداء اليوم على عناصر من الكتيبة الفرنسية في اليونيفيل. وقد أعطيت تعليماتي المشددة بأجراء التحقيق الفوري للكشف عن ملابسات هذا الاعتداء ومحاسبة المرتكبين. فمن البديهي ان هذا المسلك غير المسؤول يلحق الأذى الكبير بلبنان وعلاقاته مع الدول الصديقة الداعمة له في… — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) April 18, 2026

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron held Hezbollah responsible for an attack on a UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon that killed a French soldier and wounded three others. He urged Lebanese authorities to “immediately arrest those responsible and assume their duties alongside UNIFIL.”