Landmine wounds nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza’s Shujaiyya

Shafaq News/ A landmine explosion in Gaza’s Shujaiyya neighborhood wounded at least nine Israeli soldiers during an ongoing ground operation, the Israeli military announced on Saturday.

According to the army’s statement, the blast struck troops from the Jerusalem Brigade while they were conducting a clearance mission in the densely populated area. Among the injured were the deputy commander of Division 252 and the commander of Battalion 6310.

Following the explosion, military helicopters reportedly airlifted all wounded personnel to Tel HaShomer Medical Center in central Israel for treatment.

Additional reports indicated that an Israeli armored vehicle may have been hit by an anti-tank missile during the same operation.

Israeli media outlets described the event as a “serious security incident,” attributing the attack to Palestinian resistance fighters.

In the aftermath, heavy Israeli artillery shelling was reported across Shujaiyya, accompanied by the deployment of reinforcements as part of a broader military campaign in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed more than 61,000 people, mostly women and children.