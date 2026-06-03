Kuwait diverts all air traffic after ‘Iranian missiles hit’

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait suspended flights at its international airport after “Iranian drone and missile strikes” hit the passenger terminal, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) indicated on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed injuries and significant damage to airport facilities, while air traffic was diverted to alternative airports until further notice.

- تفعيل خطة الطوارئ إثر استهداف مطار الكويت الدولي وتعليق الرحلات حتى إشعار آخرأعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني اليوم الأربعاء تفعيل خطة الطوارئ في مطار الكويت الدولي بعد تعرض مبنى (T1) لاستهداف بطائرات مسيرة وصواريخ من العدوان الايراني مما أسفر عن وقوع أضرار جسيمة في عدد من… pic.twitter.com/qKllD0s6e2 — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) June 3, 2026

Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Army noted that the country’s air defense systems had intercepted several missiles and drones targeting multiple areas across the capital. No further details were provided on the origin of the attack, casualties, or material damage.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/us5KIAGcih — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 2, 2026

Kuwait, which hosts several US military bases, has repeatedly come under similar attacks. On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed that it intercepted multiple Iranian attacks targeting “regional allies,” noting that two missiles launched toward Kuwait fell short of their intended target.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it had hit the headquarters of the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet and another US air and helicopter base in a regional country, though it did not specify the location of the facilities.

The attacks were framed as “direct retaliation” for a US strike on an IRGC communications tower on the southern coast of Qeshm, a strategic island at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz.