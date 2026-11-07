Shafaq News- Kobani

Hundreds of teachers in Kobani (Ain al-Arab), northern Syria, have gone four months without pay, leaving families struggling with debt and the rising cost of winter essentials.

Teachers last received their salaries from the now-dissolved Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) at the end of July, before the process of integration began. The move follows understandings reached under the January 29 agreement, which provided for the full incorporation of northeastern Syria's institutions into the state.

After staging several protests, teachers formed a committee to meet with Kobani district director Ibrahim Muslim and education officials. Fatima Ismail, a school principal in the city, told Shafaq News that the meeting took place last Thursday, with Muslim setting November 20 as the expected payment date, provided no technical problems arise.

She stressed that teachers would continue protesting until their salaries were paid, blaming the delays on errors in payroll records and personal data, as well as lengthy procedures for submitting documents to the relevant authorities.

Azad Sheikho, supervisor of the Educational Complex in Kobani, said completing the transfer requires verifying teachers' documents and records before their details can be registered with the Syrian government. "A total of 3,033 teachers have been included in the process, with 2,808 approved," he told Shafaq News, adding that payroll records and teachers' personal data were nearly complete.

Meanwhile, teacher Shirin Khalil said many were relying on debt to afford necessities.

"With winter approaching, families also face the added expense of buying warm clothes and shoes for their children, securing heating supplies and covering other essential needs, making the continued wait for salaries increasingly difficult," she told Shafaq News.

Read more: Kobani University merger restricts student enrollment options