Khamenei reported safe as Iranian media say two relatives killed in Israeli-US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are “in good health,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson told ABC News on Saturday, following large-scale Israeli-US strikes across the country.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that assessments in Israel suggest the possibility that Khamenei was killed, though there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities.

Separately, Iranian media quoted Tehran City Council member Meysam Mozaffar, revealing that two relatives of the Supreme Leader, Zahra Haddad Adel, the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, and Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, Khamenei’s son-in-law, were killed in strikes targeting Tehran. There has been no official confirmation of their deaths.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society spokesperson, Mojtaba Khalidi, at least 201 people were killed and 747 others injured in the Israeli and US strikes targeting more than 20 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

Mashregh News, a security-affiliated outlet close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that three guards assigned to former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad were killed during an attack on Ahmadinejad’s office in eastern Tehran. In southern Iran, at least 85 people were killed and 92 injured, including children, in a strike that hit a school in the city of Minab in Hormozgan province.

Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammed Pakpour, were killed in strikes targeting senior Iranian leadership, Reuters and Israel’s Channel 12 reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

There has been no confirmation so far from Israeli or US officials regarding the reported casualties.