Khamenei links Iranian revolution marches to pressure on “enemy”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday framed national unity and public resolve as essential to “drive the enemy to despair,” as Iranians prepare to mark the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In a post on X, the supreme leader argued that power is shaped primarily by “the determination of nations and the steadfastness of people,” rather than by military capabilities such as missiles or aircraft.

Khamenei considered that participation in street marches marking the revolution’s victory on 22 Bahman, observed on February 11, compels “those who covet the Islamic Iran, the Islamic Republic, and the interests of this nation to retreat.” He expressed confidence that the observances would again underscore the “grandeur of the Iranian nation.”

Iran commemorates the anniversary each year to commemorate the fall of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1979, following months of mass protests and the establishment of a new political system. The transition brought cleric Ruhollah Khomeini to power and introduced the principle of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), forming the Islamic Republic.

The remarks followed the conclusion on Friday of US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat, held under Omani sponsorship between a US delegation led by Envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian team headed by FM Abbas Araghchi, marking the first round of negotiations since US strikes in June on sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day war between Tel Aviv and Tehran. Araghchi described the atmosphere as positive, saying Iran conveyed its concerns, interests, and negotiating priorities. US President Donald Trump later called the talks “very good,” while warning that failure to reach an agreement would carry “very steep” consequences for Iran.

