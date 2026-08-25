Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz toured areas of southern Syria on Tuesday, reaffirming that his forces will not withdraw from “Mount Hermon” or its “security zone” in Syria as long as threats against Israel persist, Israeli media reported.

Speaking during the tour, Katz also said Israel had acted against “Turkish efforts to establish a presence in Syria,” calling it a threat to Israeli security interests.

His remarks followed a series of Israeli military operations inside Syria, including recent strikes in the south and an attack on the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in the Idlib countryside. Israel said the latter operation stemmed from concerns over a potential Turkish military presence at the site.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts have sought to ease tensions. Jordan hosted Syrian-Israeli talks on Sunday under US mediation, with the discussions aimed at curbing Israeli military activity in Syria and reviving security negotiations between the two sides.

Damascus has called for Israeli forces to withdraw to positions they held before December 2024 and for a full return to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel has cited security concerns to justify its presence and military operations.

Israel expanded its deployment in the buffer zone and at positions inside Syrian territory after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024 and has continued military operations and airstrikes in southern Syria.