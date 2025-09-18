Jordanian aid truck driver kills two Israelis at Allenby crossing

Shafaq News – Amman

A Jordanian truck driver transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza killed two Israelis in a shooting and stabbing attack at the Allenby (Karameh) border crossing on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s military said on X that the attacker concealed a weapon inside the vehicle and was “neutralized at the scene.” Troops immediately sealed the crossing and launched searches around the nearby West Bank city of Jericho.

בהמשך לדיווח הראשוני על ירי במעבר אלנבי, מחבל הגיע במשאית סיוע הומניטרי מירדן ופתח בירי. כוחות הביטחון ניטרלו את המחבל בנקודה.כוחות צה"ל מחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים מבצעים כעת סריקות ומכתרים את יריחו pic.twitter.com/rqOEJuQ27g — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 18, 2025

Jordan’s security forces later confirmed that traffic was suspended after Israel closed the crossing, also known as the King Hussein Bridge. Government Spokesman Mohammad al-Momani wrote on X that Amman was “monitoring the incident” and would release details once available.

نتابع ما يتم تداوله من أنباء حول وجود حدث أمني على الطرف الآخر من معبر الكرامة، وجهاتنا المختصة تتابع الأمر وسنعلن عن أية تفاصيل حال ورودها. — Dr. Mohammad H Al-Momani (د. محمد حسين المومني) (@DrMohAlmomani) September 18, 2025

Palestinian factions welcomed the attack as retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed 65,141 people and injured 165,925 others since October 2023. Meanwhile, Israeli commentators warned it could intensify calls to halt humanitarian convoys.