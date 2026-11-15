Shafaq News- Amman

Jordan's State Security Court sentenced three people to death on Sunday over the October 23 attack in Karak Governorate that killed nine people, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

The court convicted the three of multiple terrorism-related offenses, including crimes resulting in deaths and the use of weapons and ammunition in “terrorist acts.”

The ruling is subject to appeal and automatic review by Jordan's Court of Cassation.

The attack targeted St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud, where mourners had gathered for a funeral, leaving 40 others injured. Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects on October 26 following an armed confrontation.