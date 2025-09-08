Jerusalem shooting: 15 casualties reported

Shafaq News – Jerusalem

A shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood on Monday resulted in at least 15 casualties, according to Israeli media, citing emergency authorities.

The assault occurred around 10:13 a.m. at a bus stop on Yigal Yadin Street, leaving four people dead and 11 others injured.

According to the police, access roads were blocked after the attack and “the terrorists have been neutralized.”

Initial reports indicate a suspected shooting terror attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem. According to medical sources, several people have been injured, and the terrorists have been neutralized. Police have closed access routes, and large forces are en route to the scene — Israel Police (@israelpolice) September 8, 2025

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.