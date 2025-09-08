Jerusalem shooting: 15 casualties reported

Jerusalem shooting: 15 casualties reported
2025-09-08T08:15:28+00:00

Shafaq News – Jerusalem

A shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood on Monday resulted in at least 15 casualties, according to Israeli media, citing emergency authorities.

The assault occurred around 10:13 a.m. at a bus stop on Yigal Yadin Street, leaving four people dead and 11 others injured.

According to the police, access roads were blocked after the attack and “the terrorists have been neutralized.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

