Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 24, Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 19:30)

Dozens of Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 24 people, including 13 members of the State’s Security agency, as Hezbollah continued launching rocket barrages toward Israeli forces and settlements in the north.

The strikes targeted the government complex in Nabatieh as part of a broader wave of attacks on the city since the start of the war, Lebanese media reported, adding that air raids hit the towns of Kherbet Selm, Qantara, and Breqaa in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it had targeted Israeli military infrastructure in the city of Safed, as well as the settlements of Karmiel, Metula, and Misgav Am, using rocket barrages. The group also reported striking a Humvee vehicle with a drone in the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army claimed it killed 1400 Hezbollah member since the war started in March 2, adding that "4300 terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem expressed the group's rejection of any return to the previous status quo, urging Lebanese officials to halt what he described as unjustified concessions. In a message addressed to the “steadfast and sacrificing Lebanese,” Qassem said that Lebanon must act collectively “as a state, army, people, and resistance” to protect the country, restore sovereignty, and expel occupation forces.

Lebanon’s Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar warned against “any internal strife,” saying it could serve Israel’s interests. He noted that the “government’s position is clear in calling for a ceasefire,” stressing that guarantees lie in national unity and broad support for state institutions.