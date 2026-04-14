Israeli strikes kill 10+ in southern Lebanon, Beqaa Valley

Shafaq News- Beirut

Deadly Israeli strikes continued across southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley on Tuesday, local media reported, as Hezbollah retaliated with drone and rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

In the Tyre district, three people were killed in an airstrike on Adloun, while a strike on Al-Housh caused extensive damage to homes, power networks, and commercial shops. One person was also killed and three others were injured in Chabriha, while strikes on Beflay caused injuries and damage to residential areas.

In the Nabatieh district, two people were killed and one injured in a strike on a house in Arabsalim, while another two were killed in a vehicle strike along the Msayleh road. Further south, a drone explosion wounded one person in Shebaa, while strikes near Tebnine Governmental Hospital in Bint Jbeil district caused injuries and significant material damage.

In the Beqaa Valley, an airstrike on Sohmor left three people dead and one injured, all from the same family.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it targeted a fire-control room near Kfar Giladi with explosive drones, struck newly established artillery positions in Bayyada with rocket barrages, and launched drone attacks on the Leman barracks north of Nahariya. It also reported firing rockets at Israeli troop gatherings south of Khiam, framing the operations as a response to repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire and attacks on southern villages, while stressing that it had adhered to the truce.

Israeli media reported that sirens warning of rocket and missile fire were activated in Kadmat Tzvi in the occupied Golan Heights and in Misgav Am in the Galilee Panhandle. Drone infiltration alerts were also triggered in Metula, Kfar Giladi, and Misgav Am.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli attacks have killed at least 2,089 people and injured 6,762 others since March 2. In Israel, the Health Ministry, operating under tight wartime restrictions, reported 7,693 injuries since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, with 104 people still receiving treatment, without disclosing a death toll.