Israeli strikes continue in South Lebanon despite US-brokered talks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out explosions and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local media, hours after Beirut-Tel Aviv talks on proposed pilot zones concluded in Rome.

Israeli forces detonated explosives in Kounine in the Bint Jbeil district, Al-Qantara in the Marjayoun district, and Kfartebnit in the Nabatieh district. Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over Tyre and surrounding areas before continuing toward Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Israeli artillery shelled Aita Al-Jabal and fired phosphorus rounds between Braachit and Beit Yahoun, sparking large fires.

Earlier today, the US Embassy in Beirut said Lebanon and Israel had agreed on the structure and operational guidelines for proposed pilot zones in southern Lebanon following two days of negotiations in Rome, without specifying their locations. Under a US-brokered framework signed on June 26, Israel agreed to withdraw from designated pilot zones before the Lebanese Army deploys there as part of a phased withdrawal. Israeli forces, however, have yet to leave those areas, while military operations in Lebanon have continued.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously identified Zawtar Al-Gharbiya and Froun as the first two locations in the pilot phase. Froun's municipal council, however, had rejected the proposal, arguing that the town is neither under Israeli occupation nor located along the so-called Yellow Line.

Renewing its position on Wednesday, the council described the proposed pilot zones as a measure that would "serve the enemy" by prolonging Israel's presence in Lebanese territory. It reaffirmed its support for the positions of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement —both of which have repeatedly rejected the talks— as well as Lebanon's national priorities, including the liberation of the remaining occupied Lebanese territory and the preservation of national unity.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, more than 4,300 people have been killed and 12,200 injured in Israeli attacks on the country since March 2, including women and children.