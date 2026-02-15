Israeli strike kills four in Lebanon’s Majdal Anjar

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli airstrike killed four people targeting a vehicle in the town of Majdal Anjar in Lebanon’s central Beqaa Valley near the Syrian border, Lebanese media outlets reported on Sunday.

4 شهداء باستهداف مسيَّرة معاية لسيارة في مجدل عنجر https://t.co/mkITxGQI4a — National News Agency (@NNALeb) February 15, 2026

In a statement, the Israeli army said it targeted “militants from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization” in the Majdal Anjar area.

The group has not commented on the incident.

#شاهد_لبنان | مشاهد من العدوان الإسرائيلي الذي استهدف سيارة في مجدل عنجر في البقاع الأوسط.#لبنان#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/S1SGuEjFbg — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) February 15, 2026

Since the cessation of hostilities on November 27, 2024, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have extended beyond Hezbollah targets to include Palestinian operatives and refugee camps. Israeli aircraft have conducted more than six assassinations against figures affiliated with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.In November 2025, an Israeli strike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp killed more than 12 people, the majority of them children, according to Lebanese health authorities. Israel maintains that Hamas has established military infrastructure on Lebanese territory, a claim the Palestinian movement categorically denies.