Israel weighs Lebanon ceasefire as border fighting intensifies

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s security cabinet is set to convene Wednesday evening to discuss a potential ceasefire in Lebanon, Israeli media reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

The Israeli military has already begun preparing for a potential political decision to halt operations, the official said. Channel 12 reported that the army is “accelerating plans that could later be frozen in southern Lebanon,” while The Jerusalem Post cited a source saying “there are no current plans for a ceasefire.”

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said plans to continue the war in both Iran and Lebanon were approved a day earlier. “We have targets ready in Iran, and we will not allow it to achieve gains in the nuclear file or in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continues in the border town of Bint Jbeil between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. Israeli media indicated that the army is sustaining significant losses in the clashes, while local sources told Shafaq News that battles remain fierce, with heavy helicopter activity observed evacuating casualties.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the total death toll since March 2 has reached 2,167, including 432 women and children, with 7,061 wounded. On the Israeli side, operating under censorship, the military said 586 soldiers have been injured on the Lebanese front, while the Health Ministry reported 7,693 injuries nationwide since the start of the war.