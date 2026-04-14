Israel supports disarming groups in Lebanon after peace talks

Shafaq News- Washington

Israel on Tuesday expressed support for disarming all non-state armed groups in Lebanon and dismantling what it described as “terror infrastructure,” while affirming readiness to coordinate with the Lebanese government to ensure mutual security.

In a joint statement following talks at the US State Department in Washington —the first direct ambassador-level contact between Lebanon and Israel since 1993— bringing together US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Counselor Michael Needham, US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, Israel reiterated its willingness to engage in direct negotiations to resolve outstanding disputes and pursue a “durable peace” aimed at enhancing regional stability.

The United States reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah and stressed, “Any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track.” It expressed hope that discussions could expand beyond the 2024 cessation of hostilities toward a broader settlement.

Lebanon reaffirmed the need to fully implement the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, emphasizing “the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty,” and called for an immediate halt to fighting alongside concrete steps to address the worsening humanitarian situation.