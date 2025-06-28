Israel strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News - Beirut

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Mahrouna on Saturday evening, according to local media reports.

Preliminary information indicates that the attack resulted in at least one fatality. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

The strike came shortly after a separate Israeli airstrike killed one person in a vehicle in Kounin village, Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed.

Despite the truce with Lebanon, Israeli air and artillery strikes have continued, with Lebanese authorities documenting over 3,000 ceasefire violations and reporting Israeli forces still stationed at five border positions.