Israel says senior Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had killed Mohammad Issa Al-Issa, a senior commander in Hamas’s military wing, during an airstrike in Gaza City.

In a joint statement, the Israel Army and the Shin Bet described Al-Issa as one of Hamas’s founding members and a central figure in the group’s military leadership. He was said to have served as the head of combat and logistical support operations within the organization.

Israeli authorities stated that Al-Issa had previously led Hamas’s force-building programs in Gaza, headed the group’s military training command, and was a member of its General Military Council.

He was also reportedly involved in planning and executing the October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers.

According to the statement, Al-Issa continued to operate in a senior capacity during the current conflict, promoting what it described as “terror plans from air and sea” targeting both Israeli civilians and troops. He was also said to be playing a role in reconstructing Hamas's damaged military infrastructure amid ongoing hostilities.

The statement emphasized that Al-Issa was among the last remaining high-ranking Hamas commanders in Gaza who held a senior position before October 7. Israeli forces described him as a “central hub of knowledge” within the group’s military structure.

There has been no immediate comment from Hamas on the reported killing.