Israel says senior Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike
Shafaq News – Gaza
The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had killed Mohammad Issa Al-Issa, a senior commander in Hamas’s military wing, during an airstrike in Gaza City.
In a joint statement, the Israel Army and the Shin Bet described Al-Issa as one of Hamas’s founding members and a central figure in the group’s military leadership. He was said to have served as the head of combat and logistical support operations within the organization.
Israeli authorities stated that Al-Issa had previously led Hamas’s force-building programs in Gaza, headed the group’s military training command, and was a member of its General Military Council.
He was also reportedly involved in planning and executing the October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers.
According to the statement, Al-Issa continued to operate in a senior capacity during the current conflict, promoting what it described as “terror plans from air and sea” targeting both Israeli civilians and troops. He was also said to be playing a role in reconstructing Hamas's damaged military infrastructure amid ongoing hostilities.
The statement emphasized that Al-Issa was among the last remaining high-ranking Hamas commanders in Gaza who held a senior position before October 7. Israeli forces described him as a “central hub of knowledge” within the group’s military structure.
There has been no immediate comment from Hamas on the reported killing.
צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את אחד ממייסדי ארגון הטרור חמאס ששימש כראש מטה הסיוע הקרבי והמנהלתי בזרוע הצבאית של הארגוןבפעילות משותפת, צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו וחיסלו אמש בשכונת צברה שבעיר עזה את המחבל חכם מחמד עיסא אלעיסא ששימש כבכיר בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס ונחשב לאחד ממייסדי הארגון.… pic.twitter.com/oxFerfwNiQ— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 28, 2025