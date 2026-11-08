Shafaq News- Middle East

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel's Yashar party, began coalition talks on Sunday evening, hours after President Isaac Herzog formally tasked him with forming the next government, Israeli media reported.

Herzog handed Eisenkot the mandate after 67 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers recommended him, against 46 for Netanyahu, whose Likud is the largest party with 27 seats. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, extendable by 14. If he fails, Netanyahu could be given the chance next.

"We are at one of the most vulnerable moments Israeli democracy has ever known," Eisenkot said at the ceremony, urging all sides to compromise and warning against another election.

Neither camp holds a majority after the Oct. 27 election. Eisenkot's bloc of Yashar, Together, the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu has 48 seats, Netanyahu's bloc has 53, and the Arab-led Ra'am and Joint List have 19. Eisenkot's initial plan, according to Israeli media, was a minority government of the four parties, with outside backing from Ra'am and possibly United Torah Judaism, which holds seven seats and recommended no candidate.

Eisenkot's bid to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an obstacle in Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman, who rejects any minority government backed by Arab parties.

Lieberman, whose party holds seven of the bloc's 48 seats, has called a government dependent on Arab parties "not an option," Ynet reported. He wants a 61-seat government that includes the Haredi parties, or a new election. He is reportedly negotiating separately with United Torah Judaism and Shas and is willing to compromise on military conscription for Haredi men, previously one of his red lines. Eisenkot was set to meet Together co-leader Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening and Lieberman on Monday.

Netanyahu has called for a national unity government that would keep his current allies, including Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power. "There is only one choice, not national suicide, but national unity," he said. Yashar rejected the proposal unless Netanyahu cuts ties with his far-right partners.

Eisenkot does not plan to swear in a government this week, even if he reaches a coalition deal sooner, Ynet reported.