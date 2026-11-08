Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

About 267 Houthi (Ansarallah) commanders and fighters were killed, wounded or fled the battlefield during air, drone and artillery strikes, forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government claimed on Sunday.

Military spokesperson Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said warplanes carried out 19 airstrikes on Houthi positions, fighters, and vehicles in Marib, Taiz, and Tur Al-Baha, while drones flew 29 strike sorties targeting combat positions, vehicles, weapons, and equipment. Artillery and multiple rocket launchers conducted 944 attacks on Houthi concentrations, reinforcements, firing positions, fortifications, trenches, and sniper positions.

Al-Nuzaili also reported destroying or damaging 97 Houthi military vehicles, as well as artillery pieces and launchers, and destroying positions, fortifications, and firing sites. He said verification of the battlefield reports was continuing.

In Marib, troops from the Third, Sixth, and Seventh Military Regions continued confronting Houthi movements and targeting their positions, he said. In Taiz, government forces backed by the Popular Resistance continued fighting and repelling Houthi attacks, while targeting the group’s movements, concentrations and firing positions.

On the northern and Al-Jawf fronts, emergency units and Nation’s Shield forces made further advances on Sunday and cleared mines from previously recaptured areas, while on the southern and southwestern fronts, Nation’s Shield forces, the Giants Brigades and the National Resistance continued combat operations. Government forces captured several positions on those fronts, while fighting continued in other sectors, he claimed.

Separately, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said two ballistic missile launchers had been destroyed in Saada after the Houthis used them in an attempted attack on Riyadh on Sunday. The coalition earlier announced intercepting five missiles targeting different parts of Saudi Arabia since dawn.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Saudi forces carried out a combined 91 airstrikes and missile attacks in the preceding 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in Saada, Taiz, Hajjah, Hodeidah, Al-Jawf and Lahj and killing and wounding civilians. F-15 and Typhoon aircraft flew from Khamis Mushait and Taif, while missiles were launched from Najran.

He put the cumulative total since the latest escalation began at 4,460 airstrikes and missile attacks.