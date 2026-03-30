Israel razes 100 Beirut high-rises in targeted strikes

Israel razes 100 Beirut high-rises in targeted strikes
2026-03-30T20:36:39+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has destroyed more than 100 high-rise buildings in central Beirut, Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed on Monday, noting that operations against Hezbollah will continue until all objectives are achieved.

In a post on X, Adraee stated that the buildings were used for command and control as well as the coordination of operations against Israel and its armed forces, asserting that Hezbollah embeds such infrastructure within densely populated civilian neighborhoods.

The Israeli military also disclosed the killing of Hamza Ibrahim Rakin, deputy commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 1800, which is responsible for coordination between the group and Palestinian factions.

Earlier today, the Lebanese Ministry of Health indicated that the total number of fatalities between March 2 and March 30 has risen to 1,247, with 3,680 people wounded. Among the casualties are 87 women killed and 473 wounded, along with 124 children killed and 418 wounded.

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