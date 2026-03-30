Israel razes 100 Beirut high-rises in targeted strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has destroyed more than 100 high-rise buildings in central Beirut, Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed on Monday, noting that operations against Hezbollah will continue until all objectives are achieved.

In a post on X, Adraee stated that the buildings were used for command and control as well as the coordination of operations against Israel and its armed forces, asserting that Hezbollah embeds such infrastructure within densely populated civilian neighborhoods.

#عاجل سلاح الجو يواصل غاراته ضد حزب الله الإرهابي ويستكمل تدمير أكثر من 100 برج إرهابي شاهق في قلب بيروت🔸في إطار الجهود المتواصلة التي يقوم بها سلاح الجو وقيادة المنطقة الشمالية وهيئة الاستخبارات تم تدمير أكثر من 100 برج إرهابي كان يستخدمه حزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة بيروت.… pic.twitter.com/Xk9tbp7dcG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 30, 2026

The Israeli military also disclosed the killing of Hamza Ibrahim Rakin, deputy commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 1800, which is responsible for coordination between the group and Palestinian factions.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى في بيروت على قادة بارزين بالوحدة المسؤولة عن التنسيق بين حزب الله الإرهابي والتنظيمات الفلسطينية الإرهابية في أنحاء الشرق الأوسط🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم (الاثنين) في بيروت وقضى على المدعو حمزة إبراهيم ركين، نائب قائد الوحدة 1800 وعلى مسؤول… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 30, 2026

Earlier today, the Lebanese Ministry of Health indicated that the total number of fatalities between March 2 and March 30 has risen to 1,247, with 3,680 people wounded. Among the casualties are 87 women killed and 473 wounded, along with 124 children killed and 418 wounded.