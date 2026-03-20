Israel kills Iranian intelligence' Mehdi Rostami Shamastan in Tehran
Shafaq News- Tehran
The Israeli military said on Friday it killed a senior official in Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in an airstrike carried out in Tehran two days earlier.
The army’s spokesperson identified the target as Mehdi Rostami Shamastan, “a central figure” within the ministry, who played “a key role in advancing operations targeting Israeli civilians and Jewish individuals in Israel and abroad.”
No immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the assassination.
Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the killing of its spokesperson, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, in an Israeli strike inside Iran.
#عاجل ❌في ضربة دقيقة عقب تحقيق استخباري مشترك لهيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية، والموساد، والشاباك: تم القضاء على مسؤول مركزي في وزارة الاستخبارات في طهران❌أغار سلاح الجو يوم امس الاول في طهران بتوجيه استخباري مشترك من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية والموساد والشاباك وقضى على المدعو… pic.twitter.com/dP2LC9qdXg— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 20, 2026