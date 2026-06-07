Israel approves future military plans after Iranian missile attack

Shafaq News- Middle East

On Sunday, Israel's military approved plans for future operations after Iran launched four missile barrages toward northern Israel.

In a statement, Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had signed off on operational plans following the Iranian attack, adding that Israeli forces were prepared for the possibility of additional missile strikes.

"Iran made a serious mistake," Defrin said, stressing that Israel would continue its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and would not allow Tehran to establish “a new balancing act” linking Israeli actions in Lebanon to direct attacks on Israel.

הרמטכ"ל כעת בהערכת מצב עם פורום מטכ"ל: "צה"ל יכה באויב בעוצמה ברגע שיינתן אור ירוק" — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 7, 2026

Defrin did not say whether Israel would respond immediately to the latest missile barrage.

Earlier today, Iran launched four waves of missiles toward Israel, sending residents into shelters across northern and central Israel after Tehran vowed to retaliate for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.