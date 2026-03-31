Israel plans for a buffer zone in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel intends to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon extending to the Litani River, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Tuesday, adding that imposing control over the entire area up to the Litani River aims to ensure the security of northern Israel.

In press remarks, Katz said around 600,000 residents displaced from southern Lebanon would not be able to return “until their safety, as well as that of residents in northern Israel, is guaranteed.”

“The military would enforce full security control in the area to prevent threats from anti-tank missiles,” he explained, indicating that the deployment would resemble Israel’s military presence in Syria and Gaza.

Later, the Israeli army said its objective is not to destroy all Lebanese border villages but to “clear them and target Hezbollah infrastructure," stressing that it has no intention of returning to the security belt in Lebanon.