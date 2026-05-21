Iraqi forces down drug balloon headed toward Kuwait border

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi border forces shot down a balloon carrying narcotics near the Kuwaiti border on Friday after coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the Iraqi forces targeted and downed the balloon before it completed its crossing, adding that bags containing drugs were scattered on the Kuwaiti side after the balloon was hit.

Authorities did not disclose the type or quantity of narcotics recovered, and it remains unclear who launched the balloon or where it originated.

Border forces also announced in May the seizure of another balloon carrying more than 198,000 narcotic pills near Iraq’s western border with Syria before it entered the country.

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