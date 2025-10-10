Israel alters prisoner exchange terms before Gaza truce signing

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel is revising part of the prisoner exchange list under the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal, Israeli media reported on Friday, as preparations continue for President Donald Trump’s visit to Tel Aviv.

The reports said Israel is replacing ten Palestinian prisoners initially approved for release, though the final list has not yet been published.

The change follows cabinet approval of the first phase of Trump’s "peace roadmap" to end the Gaza war, which includes a partial Israeli withdrawal and a prisoner exchange in which Hamas will release 48 hostages — around 20 believed alive — in return for 2,000 Palestinian detainees, including 250 serving long-term sentences.

While Israel claimed that the revisions were “administrative,” Hamas accused it of attempting to “sabotage” the deal by altering the lists. The group had also demanded the inclusion of senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, whom Israel has refused to release.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Israel on October 13 before traveling to Egypt for the formal signing ceremony.