Islamic Jihad Chief: US Gaza plan is a surrender

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Wednesday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza as a “surrender plan.”

Islamic Jihad, an Iran-aligned movement regarded as the second-largest armed faction in Gaza after Hamas, is designated a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union.

In a televised address, al-Nakhalah said the group was willing to discuss limited issues, highlighting the “prisoner exchange” as a matter that could be resolved quickly and “help defuse tensions.”

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel have been underway in Cairo since October 6 with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediation, as part of Trump’s initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and launch reconstruction efforts.

Earlier, Hamas said its delegation is working to overcome obstacles to a comprehensive ceasefire that includes a full Israeli withdrawal, unrestricted aid access, the return of displaced residents, and a national Palestinian-led reconstruction process. The group also dismissed media claims that it agreed to disarm, calling such reports “fabricated” and aimed at distorting its position.