Islamic Jihad Chief: US Gaza plan is a surrender

Islamic Jihad Chief: US Gaza plan is a surrender
2025-10-08T13:42:38+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Wednesday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza as a “surrender plan.”

Islamic Jihad, an Iran-aligned movement regarded as the second-largest armed faction in Gaza after Hamas, is designated a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union.

In a televised address, al-Nakhalah said the group was willing to discuss limited issues, highlighting the “prisoner exchange” as a matter that could be resolved quickly and “help defuse tensions.”

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel have been underway in Cairo since October 6 with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediation, as part of Trump’s initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and launch reconstruction efforts.

Earlier, Hamas said its delegation is working to overcome obstacles to a comprehensive ceasefire that includes a full Israeli withdrawal, unrestricted aid access, the return of displaced residents, and a national Palestinian-led reconstruction process. The group also dismissed media claims that it agreed to disarm, calling such reports “fabricated” and aimed at distorting its position.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon