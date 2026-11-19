Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian environmental official on Thursday called for closer cooperation with Iraq to restore the Hawizeh Marsh and secure the water flows needed to sustain it, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported.

Ahmad Reza Lahijanzadeh, deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment for marine affairs and wetlands, described the Mesopotamian marshes as part of the two countries’ shared natural, historical and cultural heritage.

He said the wetlands support local livelihoods, protect biodiversity, regulate water flows and help reduce flooding and dust storms. Restoring them and ensuring adequate water flows could improve their ability to store carbon, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and open access to climate finance, he said.

Lahijanzadeh proposed a joint restoration plan involving universities, research centers and international organizations. He called for cooperation on water allocations, studies of water flows and biodiversity, measures to curb dust at its source and protection for ecologically important species.

The Hawizeh Marsh straddles the Iraq–Iran border and extends across Iraq’s Maysan and Basra provinces. Its Iranian section is known as Hoor Al-Azim (Al-Azim Marsh).

In 2021, then-Iraqi Water Resources Ministry adviser Aoun Dhiab Abdullah accused Iran of cutting off water flows to Iraq and said the move violated international agreements, including the 1975 accord. The ministry said that year that the Hawizeh Marsh had faced eight months of shortages after water stopped flowing from Iran.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis deepens: Reserves collapse, mismanagement continues