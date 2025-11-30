Iranian hackers target Israeli nuclear scientist’s car

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian hacker group Hanzala infiltrated the vehicle of Israeli nuclear scientist Ishaq Gertz, leaving behind a bouquet of flowers and a threatening note, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported Sunday.

In a Telegram post, the group claimed it had accessed Gertz’s personal information by breaching Israel’s Soreq Nuclear Research Center, then addressed him directly: “Tell us, how is your car? Did you hear a faint click when you touched the door handle? Were you surprised?”

Hanzala declared it operates freely inside Israel, writing, “We walk in your streets, breathe your air, and stand in places you believed were impenetrable.” The group also targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to “worry less about controlling people and more about feeding them,” warning that “the hunger beneath his feet grows stronger every hour.”

The incident comes amid an escalating hybrid conflict between Iran and Israel, where cyberattacks increasingly support physical intimidation and psychological pressure. Iranian-linked groups have shifted from digital reconnaissance to coordinated real-world actions, including maritime tracking and infiltration of high-security zones.

Earlier this year, Israeli intelligence agencies reported foiling 85 Iranian cyber operations allegedly linked to assassination plots. Tehran has not commented on the accusations.

