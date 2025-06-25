Iranian Parliament backs bill to suspend IAEA cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Parliament has approved the outline of a draft bill to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The legislation, reviewed and endorsed Monday by the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, comes in response to what Iranian officials describe as the IAEA’s failure to respond to the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel. According to committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei, the bill aims to halt all cooperation with the agency until Tehran receives concrete guarantees of the IAEA’s impartial conduct.

If passed into law, the measure would block access for IAEA inspectors, suspend the installation of surveillance cameras, and stop the submission of reports—unless the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf confirmed the move, stating that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) "will suspend cooperation with the IAEA until the safety of nuclear sites is ensured," and confirming that his country’s peaceful nuclear program "will move forward at a faster pace."

The AEOI had condemned the agency for “deliberate inaction,” alleging the strikes occurred “with the IAEA’s silence, if not complicity,” and breached the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran has asserted that it reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, nuclear infrastructure, and national interests.