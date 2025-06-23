Iran warns of broad military response against US

Shafaq News/ Iran’s armed forces warned on Monday of a possible large-scale military response against the United States, accusing Washington of direct involvement in recent airstrikes that targeted sites inside the Islamic Republic.

In a video statement broadcast by Iranian media, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, affiliated with Iran’s armed forces, said the United States had “brazenly violated” Iran’s sovereignty by backing and participating in attacks linked to Israel.

“The criminal United States, through its comprehensive support for the aggression of the Zionist entity [Israel], has directly engaged in the war against Iran by attacking its soil,” the spokesperson said.

The statement described the strikes as an attempt to “revive a dying Israeli regime,” and warned that the operation would only expand Iran’s list of “legitimate and diverse targets” and escalate the conflict in the region.

“The clock will no longer move in Washington’s favor,” the spokesperson added, warning of “powerful and concentrated operations” by what he called the “Mujahideen of Islam,” with consequences that would be “severe, painful, and unpredictable.”

Separately, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, echoed the warning, saying the US had opened the door to Iranian retaliation by violating Iranian sovereignty through its latest attacks.

In remarks reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Bagheri stated that continued American support for Israel amounted to entering a war against Iran. “The criminal United States must understand that it has empowered the Mujahideen of Islam within the armed forces to take any action against its interests and military forces,” he said, adding that “Iran will not retreat under any circumstances.”