Iran submits UN complaint over alleged UAE role in US-Israeli attacks

Shafaq News- New York

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, on Friday submitted a formal protest to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council president, accusing the United Arab Emirates of allowing its territory and airspace to be used for attacks against Iran.

In the letter, Iravani said Iran “reserves the right to take necessary and appropriate measures,” including self-defense.

The complaint follows a UN Human Rights Council resolution proposed by Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan, which condemned Iran’s actions related to the Strait of Hormuz and called for an end to what it described as unjustified attacks. Tehran maintains that its missile strikes target only sites linked to the United States, in response to US–Israeli operations launched on Feb. 28.

On the Emirati side, presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash warned in a post on X that any targeting of civilians, infrastructure, or threats to energy security and maritime navigation “would not go unpunished,” affirming the country’s right to self-defense.

إدانة مجلس حقوق الإنسان في جنيف بالإجماع للعدوان الإيراني الغاشم على دول الخليج العربي والأردن الشقيق تمثل موقفًا دوليًا واضحًا يرسّخ خطورة هذه الهجمات وانتهاكها الصريح للقانون الدولي وسيادة الدول. استهداف المدنيين والبنية التحتية وتهديد أمن الطاقة والملاحة لن يمر دون مساءلة،… — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) March 26, 2026

The UAE has repeatedly affirmed since the start of the war that it does not allow its airspace, territory, or waters to be used for “hostile military operations” against Iran and does not provide logistical support for such actions.