Iran security chief: Confronting Israel now the only option

Shafaq News – Tehran / Beirut

On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said there is “no path left” except confronting what he called the “false entity” Israel, following the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Ali Tabatabai.

In a message on X, Larijani called Tabatabai “one of Hezbollah’s great commanders” who was “martyred at the hands of criminal Zionists.”

في ليلة استشهاد السيدة فاطمة الزهراء سلام الله عليها، استشهد واحد من السائرين الصادقين على نهج سيدة نساء العالمين، الأخ المجاهد هيثم علي طباطبائي، أحد القادة الكبار في حزب الله، مع عدد من رفاقه، على يد الصهاينة المجرمينوقد بلغوا ما تمنوه، لكن نتنياهو ما زال يواصل مغامراته إلى… — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) November 23, 2025

Tabatabai, a top Hezbollah field commander, was targeted along with several others in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik on November 23, according to Lebanese officials and the Israeli army.

His assassination comes despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which has been in place since November 27, 2024. According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has committed 5,350 violations since then and up until November 20, 2025, including 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,983 air breaches.

During this period, 331 people have been killed and 945 wounded.

