Iran's Khamenei: US support for Israel closes door on cooperation

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday ruled out any cooperation with the United States, citing Washington’s support for Israel and its military footprint across the region.

Speaking to thousands of students in Tehran on the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover—officially marked in Iran as the “National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance”—Khamenei called the embassy a hub of anti-revolution plots and said the takeover was a defensive reaction, not the start of hostilities. He asserted that the conflict with the US is “in essence rather than something tactical.”

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students stormed the US Embassy in Tehran and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, demanding the extradition of ousted monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who had ruled Iran with US backing until the Islamic Revolution.

Khamenei also reiterated Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s doctrine: “Let out all your shouts and cries on America.” He argued that Iran’s resilience must come from within, through strong governance, scientific advancement, and military readiness—not foreign negotiations.

His remarks followed the October 18 expiration of United Nations Security Council restrictions imposed on Iran under Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—the multilateral nuclear agreement—and imposed a ten-year framework limiting Iran’s nuclear-related activities.

