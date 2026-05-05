Iran denies attacks on UAE, warns of “crushing response”

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters on Tuesday denied carrying out any missile or drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates in recent days, while warning of a “crushing response” if Abu Dhabi takes action against Iran.

In a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, the command rejected Emirati claims of incoming attacks as “false and baseless,” adding that any Iranian strike would be publicly announced “with clarity and firmness.”

The statement described the UAE as a major hub for US and Israeli forces and equipment, alleging it has become a base for their military presence.

The command warned that Iran would respond decisively if the UAE moves against Iranian islands, ports, or coastlines, urging Emirati officials not to become entangled in “US and Israeli influence.”

The UAE Defense Ministry stated earlier today that it intercepted three missile and drone attacks “originating from Iran,” reporting three injuries as a result of the incidents.