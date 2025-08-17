Iran: Five militants killed in Sistan-Baluchestan raids

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dismantled two militant cells in Sistan-Baluchestan, killing five men accused of preparing suicide attacks.

In a statement, the IRGC-affiliated Quds base said its forces raided two safehouses, seizing 25 kilograms of explosives along with several devices ready for use.

While no party was directly accused, the statement followed an assault by Jaish al-Adl — a separatist faction operating near the Pakistani border — on a police patrol in Iranshahr that left one officer dead and another injured.

Bordering both Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan-Baluchestan has long been a flashpoint, with insurgent groups and smuggling networks regularly clashing with Iranian forces.