Iran: Axis of Resistance stronger than ever

Shafaq News – Tehran

The "Axis of Resistance" is more unified and capable than ever, Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Thursday, asserting that allied groups across the region stand ready to respond to any threat.

Speaking at a ceremony marking 40 days since an Israeli airstrike killed several Iranian military personnel, Shekarchi accused Israel of trying to shift the regional balance of power. However, he emphasized that the Axis of Resistance—which includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestine’s Hamas, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and others—has grown in strength and coordination.

“The enemies of the Islamic Republic and oppressed peoples everywhere—especially the Palestinian people—will be defeated,” he stated.

Shekarchi described the "martyrs" as the strategic depth of the Resistance and vital to confronting what he called “US hegemony and Israeli aggression.”

The strikes, which targeted central Tehran, killed several senior commanders and scientists linked to Iran’s missile and drone programs, triggering mass mourning. Hundreds of thousands attended the funerals in a public show of grief.