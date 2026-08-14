Houthi attacks target Saudi Aramco and Mokha port

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) targeted a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Najran with a drone, a military source told the Houthi-run Saba News Agency on Friday.

مصدر عسكري لوكالة سبأ: بفضل الله وعونه تمكنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية من استهداف أرامكو نجران بطائرة مسيرة وحققت العملية هدفها بنجاح#التصعيد_بالتصعيد #الحصار_بالحصار #وكالة_سبأhttps://t.co/3BQgQk7EHd pic.twitter.com/koMBeCj717 — سبأ (@alsyasiah) August 14, 2026

The source said the drone reached its intended target, claiming that Saudi warplanes had entered the northeastern airspace of Saada province.

The Houthis have not issued an official statement on the operation.

Meanwhile, Yemen TV, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, reported, citing army spokesperson Abdo Magali, that the Houthis renewed missile attacks on the port of Mokha. Magali accused the group of “seeking to blockade ports and worsen hardship for Yemenis.”