Houthi attacks target Saudi Aramco and Mokha port

Houthi attacks target Saudi Aramco and Mokha port
2026-08-14T18:20:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) targeted a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Najran with a drone, a military source told the Houthi-run Saba News Agency on Friday.

The source said the drone reached its intended target, claiming that Saudi warplanes had entered the northeastern airspace of Saada province.

The Houthis have not issued an official statement on the operation.

Meanwhile, Yemen TV, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, reported, citing army spokesperson Abdo Magali, that the Houthis renewed missile attacks on the port of Mokha. Magali accused the group of “seeking to blockade ports and worsen hardship for Yemenis.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon