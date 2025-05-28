“Hot summer” for Israel: Houthis vow more attacks after Sanaa raid

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) warned of a “hot summer” for Israel following an airstrike on Sanaa International Airport.

Houthi political leader Mahdi al-Mashat, who visited the site after the strike, pledged intensified retaliation and reaffirmed support for Palestinians in Gaza. “We will not retreat or surrender.”

Mashat also warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Yemeni missiles would bypass Israeli air defenses. “Our missiles will reach their targets. Shelters will not protect you,” he asserted, adding that commercial flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport could also be at risk.

The airstrike marked Israel’s tenth on Yemen since the outbreak of the Gaza war, with previous raids targeting cement plants, energy infrastructure, and ports. However, Israeli media have reported growing domestic criticism over the raids' limited deterrent effect.

Earlier, the Houthis claimed responsibility for 22 attacks against Israel since the beginning of May, calling it the most “painful” month to date, according to figures released by the group’s al-Masirahoutlet.