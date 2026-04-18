Hezbollah refutes French blame for fatal UNIFIL ambush in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Saturday rejected French allegations linking it to a deadly attack on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy in the Ghandourieh-Bint Jbeil area of southern Lebanon, calling on the Lebanese Army to complete its investigation into the incident.

In a statement, the group criticized what it described as rapid accusations, arguing that similar reactions are not consistently voiced when Israeli forces target UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah also emphasized ongoing cooperation between residents, UNIFIL, and the Lebanese Army, stressing the need for close coordination between the army and the peacekeeping mission in its movements, particularly under “the current sensitive conditions.”

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed Hezbollah for an attack on a UNIFIL patrol that killed a French soldier and wounded three others. He urged Lebanese authorities to immediately arrest those responsible and assume their duties alongside UNIFIL.

The three presidencies in Lebanon condemned the attack, pledging that investigations will continue until the circumstances of the incident are fully clarified.