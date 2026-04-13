Hezbollah hits Israeli settlements as strikes pound southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Monday targeted Israeli settlements and military positions with drones and rockets, as deadly Israeli strikes continued across southern Lebanon.

In separate statements, the group said it launched attack drones toward a troop gathering in Shlomi and the Metula site, and fired rocket barrages at Dovev and Kiryat Shmona, framing the operations as retaliation for Israeli violations of the ceasefire and repeated strikes on southern villages, while stressing that it had adhered to the truce.

Israeli media reported alerts in Rosh HaNikra, Metula, and Misgav Am over suspected drone infiltration, while the Israeli army confirmed the destruction of underground Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

#عاجل قوات وحدة يهلوم الهندسية ولواء 7 دمرت مسارًا تحت أرضي تابع لحزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان🔸تواصل قوات اللواء 7 نشاطها في جنوب لبنان حيث وفي إطار النشاط في المنطقة قامت بالتعاون مع وحدة يهلوم الهندسية بتدمير مسار تحت أرضي كان يُستخدم من قبل عناصر حزب الله للتجهّز لعمليات… pic.twitter.com/uTSOpvZT1K — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 13, 2026

Across the south, Israeli warplanes carried out nine strikes on al-Bazouriyeh by early morning, killing one person and wounding nine others, with search operations ongoing, according to Lebanese media. Additional raids left one person dead in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, another in Seir al-Gharbiya overnight, and two more in Shoukin.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that earlier Israeli strikes on Maaroub, in Tyre district, killed four people, including a woman, and wounded three others, while a separate raid on Tefahata, near Saida, left nine dead and 13 injured.

The ministry also described a previous strike on a Lebanese Red Cross ambulance team in Beit Yahoun, Bint Jbeil district, as a “direct targeting” that killed one paramedic and wounded another, calling it a breach of international humanitarian law.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,055 people and injured 6,588 others, including women and children, the Health Ministry stated. Israel’s Health Ministry, operating under tight wartime restrictions, reported 7,693 injuries since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, including 104 people still receiving treatment, without disclosing a death toll.