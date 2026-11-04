Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Wednesday denied claims by the interior minister of Yemen's internationally recognized government that its experts are in Yemen helping the Houthis (Ansarallah) run military operations and develop their weapons and training capabilities.

The accusations are "baseless in their entirety and in their details" and rest on no facts, Hezbollah's media relations office said in a statement, adding that the Yemenis have the capabilities and expertise to defend their country without outside support, as shown in their confrontation with the United States and Israel and their support for Gaza. It called for serious dialogue among Yemenis to preserve the country's unity, sovereignty, and stability.

Yemeni Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali Haidan said earlier that 21 foreign experts are working with the Houthis, 14 from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and seven from Hezbollah. Their role has evolved from financing, arming and training the group to directly supervising, planning and managing its military operations, alongside political, social and media activities aimed at building long-term influence in Yemen, he said.