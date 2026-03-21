Hezbollah, Israel clash in Lebanon as regional strikes intensify

Shafaq News- Beirut/ Tehran

Hezbollah said on Saturday its fighters clashed with Israeli forces inside southern Lebanon, as cross-border attacks intensified alongside a widening regional confrontation involving Iran and Israel.

In a series of statements, the group said it fired rockets at Israeli troop positions near Khiam and engaged an Israeli unit attempting to advance toward the municipality building in Naqoura, reporting direct hits.

It also reported rocket fire targeting Israeli forces at the Marj site opposite Markaba and in the Taybeh project area.

Separately, Iranian media reported that Iran launched drone strikes targeting fuel storage facilities and aerial refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the coming week would see a “significant escalation” in joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Field reports indicated a wave of strikes targeting fuel storage sites and ballistic missile production facilities in and around Tehran and central Iran.