Heavy shelling targets Syria’s Suwayda

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Forces affiliated with the Defense Ministry of Syria’s government shelled areas northwest of Suwayda with heavy weapons on Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the bombardment, targeting the village of Walgha, al-Khadr housing district, and al-Omran roundabout, coincided with attempts by the Suwayda National Guard to intercept drones heading toward the city.

#المرصد_السوريفي خـ ـرقٍ متكرر لوقف إطلاق الـ ـنـ ـار.. عناصر الحكومة الانتقالية تـ ـسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدف شمال غرب #السويداءhttps://t.co/HxEmoovwE5 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 25, 2025

A day earlier, the same forces struck positions near al-Majdal village in Suwayda’s countryside with heavy artillery, though no casualties were reported.

Suwayda, the stronghold of Syria’s Druze community, has largely remained outside the central government’s full control, balancing between local autonomy and nominal ties to Damascus. The province has seen rising unrest and sporadic clashes since mid-2025.