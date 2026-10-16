Shafaq News- Damascus

Clashes involving heavy machine guns resumed between the National Guard and Syrian government forces and their allies in western Suwayda on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The fighting erupted after an armed drone launched from government and allied positions in Al-Mazraa targeted an area near a National Guard military post in Al-Majdal, according to the observatory.

SOHR also reported heavy activity by explosives-laden drones over the area as exchanges of fire continued between the two sides.

#المرصد_السوري تجدد الاشتباكات عنــيــفــة بين الحرس الوطني والقوات الحكومية بريف #السويداء الغربي https://t.co/oXSlMwVkmT — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 16, 2026

Suwayda, a predominantly Druze province in southern Syria, has experienced intermittent clashes since a fragile ceasefire followed deadly sectarian violence in July 2025.

Read more: Damascus’ Suwayda Roadmap: Fragile peace or prelude to autonomy?