Hamas figure Youssef al-Kurdi killed in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military and the Shin Bet security agency said they killed Abdul Rahim Abdul Hai Youssef al-Kurdi, the deputy commander of a cell in the armed wing of Hamas, in a strike in the Gaza City area.

Al-Kurdi, killed on Thursday, also worked as a doctor at al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli statement.

Al-Kurdi, per the statement, entered Israeli territory during the October 7, 2023 attack, and that early in the war he was involved in holding Israeli captive Romi Gonen in the Gaza area and at al-Shifa Hospital. They said he was also involved in holding the body of Israeli soldier Corporal Noa Marciano in the Gaza City area after she was killed, until Israeli forces recovered her remains.

Hamas did not confirm the Israeli account.

In July, the Israeli military claimed responsibility of killing at least eight Hamas members in separate strikes across Gaza, among them Homam Eid, identified as the commander of the armed wing's drone unit; Mohammad Marwan Mohammad Salem, described as the military security chief of Hamas' Central Jabalia Battalion; and Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh, named as a Hamas naval commander, who Israel said was killed in Gaza City. The military said the same operations also killed Abdul Malik Abu al-Jibin, a member of the battalion's elite unit and head of the investigations department in the Hamas-run police; Yamen Mohammad Jibril Obeid, a fighter in the Central Jabalia Battalion; and Ghassan Akram Salama al-Daqs, a member of the West Jabalia Battalion who Israel said was also active in the Hamas-run police.

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