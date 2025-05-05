Gunmen kill woman in Damascus nightclub attack

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, armed assailants killed a woman in a nightclub in Damascus, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The gunmen opened fire indiscriminately, killing a female dancer and injuring others. The assailants fled the scene, and no group has claimed responsibility.

Local sources told Shafaq News the assault came after complaints from residents living near the venue.

The incident occurred just hours after the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of several individuals involved in a separate April 29 attack on another nightclub in central Damascus. Surveillance footage from that incident showed armed men affiliated with security forces assaulting patrons, including women, using rifle butts.