Global protests erupt over Israel’s seizure of Gaza aid Flotilla

Shafaq News – Gaza

Protests erupted across several world capitals against Israel’s interception of the “Sumud Flotilla,” with thousands taking to the streets in support of Gaza and demanding the release of detained participants.

Israeli forces intercepted part of the convoy between October 1 and 2 as it approached Gaza’s waters, and detained more than 250 members at Ashdod port, including famous Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Across Spain, thousands of students waved Palestinian flags and demanded a suspension of ties with Israel. In Italy, rallies in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, and Genoa drew large crowds, while labor unions announced a nationwide strike for Friday in protest of Israel’s actions.

In London, protesters marched from Parliament to Downing Street, carrying images of Palestinian children killed in Israeli strikes or suffering from starvation under the blockade. In Washington, activists rallied outside the State Department demanding protection for US citizens on board the flotilla, including five military veterans and a serving National Guard member.

Angry protests in London following Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla and abduction of its crews. pic.twitter.com/hYDYo3BwdT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 2, 2025

In the Occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, demonstrators marched through the city center, condemning the interception and urging urgent international action.

Zahir Birawi, head of the International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza, told Shafaq News that the protests underscored broad international rejection of Israel’s blockade. He described the demonstrations as a “referendum on the Palestinian people’s right to freedom,” revealing that another flotilla was already on its way as part of successive “Freedom Waves.”