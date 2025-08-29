Gaza: Four Israeli soldiers reported missing

Shafaq News – Gaza

Four Israeli soldiers went missing on Saturday during an ambush conducted by al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media reports.

Following the incident, the Israeli army activated the Hannibal Protocol, a military directive aimed at preventing the capture of soldiers during combat operations. Reports indicated that several soldiers were killed or wounded during the clashes.

Israeli outlets described the event as the most difficult since October 7, 2023.

This is a breaking story…