Abu Obaida: Gaza occupation to cost enemy lives

Shafaq News – Gaza

Abu Obaida, the military spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, warned that Israeli plans to occupy the Gaza Strip would bring dire consequences for its political and military leadership.

Posting on Telegram, he stated that “the price will be paid in the blood of occupation soldiers”, adding that such operations would increase the chances of capturing more soldiers.

Abu Obaida noted that Palestinian fighters are on high alert, fully prepared, highly motivated, and would display “exceptional examples of heroism and sacrifice.”

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet of “deliberately deciding to reduce the number of living Israeli captives by half and to ensure that most of the bodies of deceased captives are never recovered.”

Abu Obaida stressed that al-Qassam will safeguard the captives to the extent possible, stating that “they will remain with our fighters in combat and confrontation zones, under the same risks and living conditions.” He added that the group would announce the death of any captive caused by Israeli attacks, including the name, photograph, and proof of death.